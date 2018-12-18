USPS Gearing Up for Busiest Week of Year

Are you in need of a post office to send out Christmas gifts out on a Sunday?

The week before Christmas is the busiest week of the year. This calls for the United States Postal Service to open certain post offices on Sunday, December 16th for full retail services.

The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver 3 billion pieces of mail, including 200 million packages during the week of December 17-23.

