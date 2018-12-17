CLOSE
Alfonso Ribeiro Suing Fortnite Creators Over Carlton Dance

On the Set of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Fortnite is finding itself in legal trouble once again over its pop culture-influence dances.

Alfonso Ribeiro is suing Epic Games for allegedly ripping off “The Carlton,” the dance Ribeiro’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air character did throughout the series.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the actor said Fortnite released a dance that its characters can perform called the “Fresh emote” and it’s a carbon copy of his cult 90s dance. In order for their character to do the Carlton, they have to pay to download the feature and now Ribeiro is asking to be compensated.

Ribeiro is also reportedly in the middle of copyrighting the Carlton dance so this doesn’t happen again.

Alfonso Ribeiro Suing Fortnite Creators Over Carlton Dance was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

