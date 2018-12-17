GRIFF’s Prayer: Buying Clothes For A Dog [VIDEO]

12.17.18
GRIFF love his dog and in the past nine years has promised to do something that a lot of dog lovers do. He admitted that he saw a cute cardigan/turtleneck for his dog and wants to buy it.

GRIFF believes that since his dog is a female she would look good in it.

He’s convinced that he’s been seeing signs to dress his dog in clothing even though he’s never wanted to. We have to wait and see if GRIFF purchases this sweater for his sweet dog.

See photos of GRIFF below!

GRIFF’s Prayer: Buying Clothes For A Dog [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

