GRIFF love his dog and in the past nine years has promised to do something that a lot of dog lovers do. He admitted that he saw a cute cardigan/turtleneck for his dog and wants to buy it.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF believes that since his dog is a female she would look good in it.
SEE ALSO: Mr. Griffin Dedicated To Comedian Coolaide [VIDEO]
He’s convinced that he’s been seeing signs to dress his dog in clothing even though he’s never wanted to. We have to wait and see if GRIFF purchases this sweater for his sweet dog.
See photos of GRIFF below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
- Kirk Franklin’s Biological Father Passes Away
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
10 photos Launch gallery
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
GRIFF’s Prayer: Buying Clothes For A Dog [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com
comments – add yours