Toni Estes Shares Why Every Business Should Have A Social Media Page [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

For years Toni Estes has been not only a singer and songwriter, but a social media influencer. Toni believes that every business can thrive if they have a social media page and if they don’t they’re missing out on a lot of opportunities.

Moreover, in 2018 if you own your own business or work at one they should be using social media as a way to speak directly to their consumer. Every major brand can use social media to attract the audience, share information and expose the brand.

Toni uses social media to speak about fashion, beauty tips as well as share her music.

Nevertheless, she even spoke about the pros and cons of social media.

She said, “Everything you post isn’t for public consumption.”

Toni even mentioned that some things posted could be used against you one day and to be careful of what you say and do on social media. Be wise and make good decisions for your business as well as yourself on social media.

