Tennis star Serena Williams is ending her 2018 with a bang as the cover model for Teen Vogue.

The new mom is pictured wearing a $1795.00 pleated pink poncho by Zero Maria + Cornejo and $495.00 Khiry adisa drop earrings.

Serena Williams for Teen Vogue, December 2018 👑😍💯 pic.twitter.com/7Lsxg4PBpi — Luis. (@serenapower_) December 12, 2018

Her hair was done in cornrows by celebrity hairslayer, er, I mean hairstylist, Vernon Francois. I love that she walked straight back Styled by Jason Bolden, I love how her dress is by a black designer. She’s wearing Off-White, Virgil Abloh’s (current Creative Director of Louis Vuitton) brand. There’s a lot of black representation on this cover and editorial and I’m here for how it’s done in effortless ways and like it should be the norm and not something to celebrate because it has happened.

The tennis star wore cornrows for the magazine's December cover issue and it MATTERS. https://t.co/AdkuAwnyGn — HuffPostWomen (@HuffPostWomen) December 17, 2018

She sat down with the EIC, Lindsey Peoples Wagner and 12-year-old activist Naomi Wadler for a conversation on power, activism, and black girl magic.

She also stressed the importance of women of color supporting each other. “I always like to say that women really should support each other, because the success of one woman should be the inspiration to the next.” Williams’ walks her talk as she’s close friends (and supportive) of your favorite celebs. She was in attendance at Meghan Markle’s wedding, spotted at Art Basel with Alicia Keys, and close friends with Lala Anthony.

This is undoubtedly one of Serena’s best covers. She looks effortlessly beautiful, strong, yet feminine. She’s vibrant and full of life in the editorial.

Keep on being a star, lady! You can read the entire interview, here.

See photos of Serena Williams below!

Serena Williams Wears Cornrows On The Cover Of Teen Vogue And Encourages Readers To Support Black Women was originally published on getuperica.com