CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Serena Williams Wears Cornrows On The Cover Of Teen Vogue And Encourages Readers To Support Black Women

18 reads
Leave a comment
Miami Open - Day 2

Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

via Madamenoire:

Tennis star Serena Williams is ending her 2018 with a bang as the cover model for Teen Vogue.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The new mom is pictured wearing a $1795.00 pleated pink poncho by Zero Maria + Cornejo and $495.00 Khiry adisa drop earrings.

SEE ALSO: Get Up! News Roundup: GQ Crowns Serena Williams “Woman Of The Year,” “School Daze” Turns 30 &amp; More

Her hair was done in cornrows by celebrity hairslayer, er, I mean hairstylist, Vernon Francois. I love that she walked straight back Styled by Jason Bolden, I love how her dress is by a black designer. She’s wearing Off-White, Virgil Abloh’s (current Creative Director of Louis Vuitton) brand. There’s a lot of black representation on this cover and editorial and I’m here for how it’s done in effortless ways and like it should be the norm and not something to celebrate because it has happened.

She sat down with the EIC, Lindsey Peoples Wagner and 12-year-old activist Naomi Wadler for a conversation on power, activism, and black girl magic.

The 23-time, Grand Slam winner admitted to Wagner, “I strive for perfection.” She adds, “I feel like everything I do has to be great and has to be perfect, because I am a true perfectionist.” However, she realizes “that’s impossible.” She spoke more about knowing that every day will not be the same and having the resilience to bounce back from bad days.Her hair was done in cornrows by celebrity hairslayer, er, I mean hairstylist, Vernon Francois. I love that she walked straight back Styled by Jason Bolden, I love how her dress is by a black designer. She’s wearing Off-White, Virgil Abloh’s (current Creative Director of Louis Vuitton) brand. There’s a lot of black representation on this cover and editorial and I’m here for how it’s done in effortless ways and like it should be the norm and not something to celebrate because it has happened.

She sat down with the EIC, Lindsey Peoples Wagner and 12-year-old activist Naomi Wadler for a conversation on power, activism, and black girl magic.

The 23-time, Grand Slam winner admitted to Wagner, “I strive for perfection.” She adds, “I feel like everything I do has to be great and has to be perfect, because I am a true perfectionist.” However, she realizes “that’s impossible.” She spoke more about knowing that every day will not be the same and having the resilience to bounce back from bad days.

She also stressed the importance of women of color supporting each other. “I always like to say that women really should support each other, because the success of one woman should be the inspiration to the next.” Williams’ walks her talk as she’s close friends (and supportive) of your favorite celebs. She was in attendance at Meghan Markle’s wedding, spotted at Art Basel with Alicia Keys, and close friends with Lala Anthony.

This is undoubtedly one of Serena’s best covers. She looks effortlessly beautiful, strong, yet feminine. She’s vibrant and full of life in the editorial.

Keep on being a star, lady! You can read the entire interview, here.

See photos of Serena Williams below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Serena Williams: Here’s What 23 Years In The Game Looks Like [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Serena Williams: Here’s What 23 Years In The Game Looks Like [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena Williams: Here’s What 23 Years In The Game Looks Like [PHOTOS]

Serena Williams: Here’s What 23 Years In The Game Looks Like [PHOTOS]

Serena Williams Wears Cornrows On The Cover Of Teen Vogue And Encourages Readers To Support Black Women was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 4 days ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 5 days ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 1 week ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 1 week ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 2 weeks ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 2 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close