Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Curtsy Lunge

Want to learn how to strengthen your upper and lower body all in one exercise? This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is focusing in that area with squat/standing front raises, curtsy lunges and bent over rows. Watch her demonstration up top and follow the instructions at home in three rounds of 15 reps, each.

Ready? Let’s move!

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
