Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s the season to give and Spelman College just received a $30 million donation from trustee Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston. With this donation the school will put it towards a center where they will do plays and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In other news, Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will happen next year and fans are very happy for her because she deserves this honor.

SEE ALSO: Spelman College And Ford Launch Initiative For First-Generation College Students

Lastly, we must keep the family and friends of Nancy Wilson in our prayers. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 81 and will not have funeral services, but her family will have a celebration for her life in February.

Check out celebrities representing HBCU’s below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Celebs Representing HBCUs 4 photos Launch gallery Celebs Representing HBCUs 1. Terrence J Source: 1 of 4 2. Ruben Studdard Source: 2 of 4 3. Filmmaker Will Packer attended Florida A&M University Source: 3 of 4 4. Alice Walker Source: 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs Celebs Representing HBCUs We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

Get Up! News Roundup: Spelman College Receives $30 Million Donation, Janet Jackson To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame & More was originally published on getuperica.com