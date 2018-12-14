Get Up! News Roundup: Spelman College Receives $30 Million Donation, Janet Jackson To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame & More

Get Up Erica
| 12.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s the season to give and Spelman College just received a $30 million donation from trustee Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston. With this donation the school will put it towards a center where they will do plays and more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In other news, Janet Jackson will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony will happen next year and fans are very happy for her because she deserves this honor.

SEE ALSO: Spelman College And Ford Launch Initiative For First-Generation College Students

Lastly, we must keep the family and friends of Nancy Wilson in our prayers. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 81 and will not have funeral services, but her family will have a celebration for her life in February.

Check out celebrities representing HBCU’s below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Celebs Representing HBCUs

4 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Representing HBCUs

Continue reading Celebs Representing HBCUs

Celebs Representing HBCUs

We honor our graduates and give a special shout-out to our HBCU family. Check out famous folks who represent historically black colleges and universities.

Get Up! News Roundup: Spelman College Receives $30 Million Donation, Janet Jackson To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jazz Legend And Grammy Award Winner Nancy Wilson…
 17 hours ago
12.14.18
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 days ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 7 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 1 week ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 1 week ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 2 weeks ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close