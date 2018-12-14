Your List Of Free Weekend And Holiday Events

Here are some local events and holiday events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|A Breakthrough Christmas Experience
|Event Date:
|12/15/2018
|Event Time:
|6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Victorious Praise Fellowship
|Address Line 1:
|2116 Page Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27703
|Event Description:
|Marshetta Parker Ministries presents “A Breakthrough Christmas Experience”. Join Marshetta Parker for an evening of worship and celebration featuring Marshetta Parker, Sanina Barber and other special guests! The event is FREE and open to the public!
FREE REGISTRATION: https://vpf.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/263/responses/new
|Event Contact:
|DeAndre Bennett
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 247-1323
|Event Contact Email:
|marshettaparker@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://vpf.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/263/responses/new
|Oh What a Night Christmas Musical
|Event Date:
|Dec.16,2018
|Event Time:
|5:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Calvary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|240 Fields Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Sanford
|Event Description:
|Please join us us for the 13th year celebration of the OWAN community Christmas musical. This event is organized by Mr. Raynard Jones (a 2017 finalist in The Lamplighters Musical Outreach category). For 13 years straight the Sanford community has been blessed with a packed house for this holiday event. 4:00 is probably the latest to get a good seat but the “Spirit” will be high in every corner of the room. This event will definitely add to your Christmas season.
|Event Contact:
|Lola Love
|Event Contact Number:
|9197709909
|Christmas Program
|Event Date:
|12/16/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|The Youth Ministry of Solid Rock Bible Church extend an invitation to you to join them at their Annual Christmas Program, “Jesus is the Reason for the Season.” Join us as the youth performs a variety of songs and praises and recitations to in uplifting the Lord. Come, share and be blessed by this, “Jesus is the Reason for the Season” performance.
Bring and friend and spread the word!
|Event Contact:
|Diane Mitchell
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 551-1274
|Event Contact Email:
|solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|srbc2.org
|Handel’s Messiah
|Event Date:
|12/15/2018
|Event Time:
|5:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invites you to share with them as they host the Cumberland Oratorio Singers Concert, “Handel’s Messiah” on Saturday, December 15, 2018 @ 5:00 PM. George Frideric “Handel’s Messiah” was first performed at a concert given for charity in Dublin, Ireland with Handel as the conductor. Come and be blessed by the performance of “Handel’s Messiah,” which has become a well- known tradition in Fayetteville and to the Cumberland Oratorio Singers. This is a Free and Open event to the community.
For additional information, contact Brenda Vandervort at: brenjanvan47@gmail.com or visit their COS Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/212352569605406/
|Event Contact:
|Brenda Vandervort
|Event Contact Number:
|(845) 542-3280
|Event Contact Email:
|brenjanvan47@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.singwithcos.org
|Hope Through Education 5K
|Event Date:
|12/15/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Fellowship Raleigh Church
|Address Line 1:
|410 Lord Berkley Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27608
|Event Description:
|The race is a first-time partnership between Saint Augustine’s University and Fellowship Raleigh Church, neighbors in downtown Raleigh, to raise money for the 1K Scholarship at Saint Augustine’s. We at Saint Augustine’s and Fellowship Raleigh desire to see the flourishing of the local Raleigh community by supporting this scholarship fund and the students who will benefit from it.
The 1K Scholarship provides financial support for students who would not be able to return to the university without some form of external financial support. All proceeds in excess of race expenses will directly benefit the scholarship fund.
|Event Contact:
|James East
|Event Contact Number:
|704-914-5793
|Event Contact Email:
|HopeThroughEd5K@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://event.racereach.com/hope-through-education-5k
|Grandma’s Love For Christmas
|Event Date:
|12/15/2018
|Event Time:
|12pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|D&H Mart
|Address Line 1:
|908 N Clinton Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Dunn, NC 28334
|Event Description:
|Pastor Rhonda Ray and Grazing Mountains Church are hosting Grandma’s Love for Christmas Gift Giving Event for children ages newborn to 10 years old. One gift per child and child must be present.
|Event Contact:
|Grazing Mountains Church
|Event Contact Number:
|910-890-9116
|Event Contact Email:
|galations6@yahoo.com
|Christmas at State Street
|Event Date:
|12/15/2018
|Event Time:
|4pm-8pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|State Street Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|1200-B S. State Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|Toys for Tots toy distribution for children 0-13 years old. Pre-registration is required.
We will have craft tables for children and adults to make their own christmas ornaments.
There will be raffles and door prizes given away and their will be a grand prize drawing.
We will have story telling by renowned author Alberta Richardson
Cookies and Hot Apple cider
Finale is SSCC 1st Christmas Tree Lighting on the front lawn of the campus
|Event Contact:
|Tonia Richardson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 828-3746
|Event Contact Email:
|sscccogop@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|ssccnc.org
|Holiday Bazaar
|Event Date:
|12/15/2018
|Event Time:
|1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|JD Lewis Multipurpose Center
|Address Line 1:
|2245 Garner Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Join us for shopping with over 15 merchandise vendors, singing with the Right Touch Band, eating, networking, and fellowshipping.
Bring new unwrapped toys for the “Stuff the Trailer” toy drive with Turning Point and 919 Bosses.
|Event Contact:
|Frances Watkins
|Event Contact Number:
|919-418-1867
|Event Contact Email:
|franluwa@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.righttouchpromotions.com