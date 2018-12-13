CLOSE
Donnie McClurkin Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2014 - Show

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Pastor Donnie McClurkin is currently in the hospital after a serious car accident. Donnie spoke about the details of the accident but he is ok. No official word on where the accident took place but it seems that Pastor McClurkin may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

Two good Samaritans were able to follow and help save McClurkin. God Bless them and keep Pastor McClurkin in your prayers.

Here’s what Donnie had to say on Facebook.

Was in a serious accident at 12:50am this morning…passed out while driving on the highway. Totaled the car…hospitalized, going through a myriad of tests…..

But I’m alive!!!

Lost consciousness driving…but two human angels followed my swerving car with their emergency blinkers onto stop traffic ….drove behind me until my car crashed into the middle concrete island. I remember none of it except those two angels pulling me out of the passenger’s side of the crumbled TOTALED car..airbags deployed…crushed metal and Fiberglas!!

I AM ALIVE!!!!

Somewhat mangled, stitches on left thumb, sprained wrist, hurt knee, but I’m still here! God and two angels saved my life! I owe them…

I am still here by the grace of God!

Thank you, Lord…thank you!

Glory!

