Get Up Erica
Dikembe Mutombo Flies Boy With Tumor On His Face From Africa To Get Life Changing Surgery [VIDEO]

The 2018 NBA Awards

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

NBA Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo is helping out a 8-year-old boy from Africa in an amazing way. Mutombo built a hospital in the Congo and met him in September.

Moreover, the one thing about this young man that stood out was the tumor on his face that kept him away from society. According to TMZ, Mutombo wanted to do something for him and flew him out to L.A. so that doctors here could operate on him.

He said,”I was touched by what he’s going through as a young boy who’s 8 years old. Not going to school. The way he’s been pushed away by the society. His mom has to keep him in the bedroom every day because people are talking bad about him.”

Furthermore, Mutombo was waiting at the airport to greet the young man and it was such a special moment. Dr. Osborne in Beverly Hills will perform the surgery and everyone is hoping he will not only return to school, but live a happy normal life.

Dikembe Mutombo Flies Boy With Tumor On His Face From Africa To Get Life Changing Surgery [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

