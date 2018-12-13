4 reads Leave a comment
Another day, another recall! This time it’s Del Monte’s Canned Fiesta Corn Seasone with Red and Green Peppers. Apparently, the company issued the recall because of the product being under-processed. The recall is in 25 states including North Carolina.
When you check your corn, look for 15.25 ounce (432g) cans with the UPC number 24000 02770 printed on the label. Dates stamped on the can include:
August 14, 2021
August 15, 2021
August 16, 2021
Sept 3, 2021
Sept 4, 2021
Sept 5, 2021
Sept 6, 2021
Sept 22, 2021
Sept 23, 2021
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Another Recall: Check Your Del Monte Canned Fiesta Corn was originally published on foxync.com
