CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

The ‘Voice Of God’ Saved Men From Being Killed In Abandoned Vehicle Struck By 18-Wheeler

5 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Sun Breaks Through The Clouds

Source: Just One Film / Getty

Two men were sitting in their abandoned truck but exited seconds before it was struck by another vehicle, almost killing them. How’d they know to jump out of the truck? They said the “voice of God” told them to. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“God kept us safe, God kept us alive,” one of the men, Kenneth Bryant, told Cleveland’s Fox 8. 

According to the men, the truck broke down on the Ohio turnpike during their trip from Montana to a pastor’s conference in Philadelphia. When their other passengers went to get help for the broke-down vehicle, they stayed to look after it. 

One man was in the front of the truck and Bryant was in the back charging their phones on a generator when they both jumped after they heard a voice telling them to exit. 

“I look down and I saw a semi swerving toward us,” the other passenger, Jordan Cole said, also describing the occurrence as a “vision.”

To his surprise, an 18-wheeler was coming straight towards them and seconds after they escaped, the tractor trailer destroyed their truck completely. Reports say they would’ve died if they didn’t get out. 

“We’ve come to the conclusion that it was Jesus,” Bryant said. “He allowed this to happen for me to be able to share this story … for people to know that our Heavenly Father is mindful of us.”

Won’t He do it?!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The ‘Voice Of God’ Saved Men From Being Killed In Abandoned Vehicle Struck By 18-Wheeler was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 10 hours ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 5 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 5 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 1 week ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 1 week ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close