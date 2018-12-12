“Working Mom Wednesday’s”: Avoiding Holiday Stress

Local
| 12.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Dr. Tiffany Lowe Payne, stress and obesity doctor joins us again to tell us how to stay away and deal with the stress of the holidays.

Moms/Working moms have so much to deal with from their jobs to kids being out of school and preparing for family and friends visiting… how do we juggle it all in good stride…. PRAY!!! 🙂 Yes but there are other things as well.  Listen as Melissa talks with Dr. Tiffany Lowe Payne on exactly what we can do.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAYS PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Avoiding Holiday Stress , Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 5 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 5 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 1 week ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 1 week ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close