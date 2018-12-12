“Working Mom Wednesday’s”: Avoiding Holiday Stress

Dr. Tiffany Lowe Payne, stress and obesity doctor joins us again to tell us how to stay away and deal with the stress of the holidays.

Moms/Working moms have so much to deal with from their jobs to kids being out of school and preparing for family and friends visiting… how do we juggle it all in good stride…. PRAY!!! 🙂 Yes but there are other things as well. Listen as Melissa talks with Dr. Tiffany Lowe Payne on exactly what we can do.

