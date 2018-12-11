GRIFF’s Prayer For People Who Have Not Decorated For Christmas Yet

GRIFF’s been in D.C. and Maryland for the past few days and to his surprise upon returning home, he noticed a bunch of Christmas decorations. It made him realize he’s become one of those people who doesn’t decorate for the holidays, so his prayer today (listen up top) was kind of for himself!
Decorating may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying the joy and holiday cheer it brings.
Have you decorated yet? Tag us (@getuperica) in your decorations on Instagram so we can see. If you don’t put up the tree, lights and etc., still reach out and tell us why!
And speaking of the holidays, check out the list of gospel singers who have lent their voices to help us celebrate Christmas below!
Christmas Time Is Here: Gospel Artists That Lend Their Voices To Celebrate The Holiday Season
1. "A Mary Mary Christmas"Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. "First Christmas" BeBe and CeCe WinansSource:WENN 2 of 10
3. "The Clark Sisters' Family Christmas"Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. "Love Peace Joy at Christmas" Trin-i-tee 5:7Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. "The Preacher's Wife" SoundtrackSource:WENN 5 of 10
6. "A Kenny Lattimore Christmas"Source:WENN 6 of 10
7. "Christmas With Earnest Pugh"Source:promo 7 of 10
8. "Maranda Curtis A Holy Christmas"Source:Worthinkpr 8 of 10
9. "This Christmas Aretha"Source:WENN 9 of 10
10. "A Little Soul For Christmas"Source:CR8Agency 10 of 10
