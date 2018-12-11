GRIFF’s Prayer For People Who Have Not Decorated For Christmas Yet

Get Up Erica
| 12.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

GRIFF’s been in D.C. and Maryland for the past few days and to his surprise upon returning home, he noticed a bunch of Christmas decorations. It made him realize he’s become one of those people who doesn’t decorate for the holidays, so his prayer today (listen up top) was kind of for himself!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Decorating may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying the joy and holiday cheer it brings. 

Have you decorated yet? Tag us (@getuperica) in your decorations on Instagram so we can see. If you don’t put up the tree, lights and etc., still reach out and tell us why!

And speaking of the holidays, check out the list of gospel singers who have lent their voices to help us celebrate Christmas below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Array

Christmas Time Is Here: Gospel Artists That Lend Their Voices To Celebrate The Holiday Season

10 photos Launch gallery

Christmas Time Is Here: Gospel Artists That Lend Their Voices To Celebrate The Holiday Season

Continue reading Christmas Time Is Here: Gospel Artists That Lend Their Voices To Celebrate The Holiday Season

Christmas Time Is Here: Gospel Artists That Lend Their Voices To Celebrate The Holiday Season

Christmas is right around the corner and while you're getting into the holiday spirit add some of these holiday albums by your favorite gospel artists to your playlist!

GRIFF’s Prayer For People Who Have Not Decorated For Christmas Yet was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 4 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 4 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 6 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 1 week ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close