Faith Walking: How To Get Your Faith Up

How often do you speak life into yourself and your ideas? It’s easy to fall off from doing so.

In today’s Faith Walking bit up top, Erica Campbell shared the story about a project she and her husband Warryn Campbell are working on. Instead of saying, “I hope people like it,” or “will it perform well,” she declared people would like it and knew it would perform well because phrases like the latter kill our drive before we get in the car.

You might not realize it, but what you say and don’t say to yourself can affect your entire mood. We dare you to try this:

Grab a post-it note, write something positive on it about yourself or the projection of your day, and stick it on your mirror. Repeat it every morning in the name of Jesus and watch how your day transforms!

