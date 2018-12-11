CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Anything For Selenas: Family Creates Epic Selena Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

We’ve seen some epic Christmas light displays this year, whether it be at Zoo Lights or Magical Winter Lights down in La Marque but this display as an ode to Selena is up there!

The Hinojosa Family Lights created by homeowner Beto Hinojosa and his family originally had 60,000 lights last year. This year, they’ve upped it to 100,000.

How can you create a display like Hinojosa’s? “PVC pipe, rebar, Christmas lights and you can have a show,” Hinojosa said.

As an elementary school principal, Hinojosa got the idea from one of his student’s parents who also have a drive-thru display every year. The Hinojosa Family Lights display will be sequenced to Christmas Classics, songs from the Disney movie Coco, the Baby Shark viral sensation and of course, the Tejano Queen herself, Selena Quintanilla.

RELATED:Houston Area Home Brings ‘Sicko Mode’ To Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO]

RELATED: LOL: Single People Everywhere Can Relate To This Viral Christmas Card

RELATED: WATCH: Google Celebrates Selena Quintanilla

Anything For Selenas: Family Creates Epic Selena Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 4 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 4 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 6 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 1 week ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 week ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close