Nuns Accused Of Embezzling $500,000 From Catholic School & Going Gambling [VIDEO]

Two nuns from a parochial school in Torrance, California admitted to embezzling $500,000. According to Huffington Post, the nuns used the money not only to travel, but to gamble at the casino.

Monsignor Michael Meyers in a letter said, “It is with much sadness that I am informing families of St. James School that an internal investigation has revealed that, over a period of years, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper and Sister Lana Chang have been involved in the personal use of a substantial amount of School funds.”

Furthermore, after a recent audit it came to the church officials attention. At this moment there is no other personnel involved in the situation.

Meyer in the letter also stated, “Sister Mary Margaret and Sister Lana have expressed to me and asked that I convey to you, the deep remorse they each feel for their actions and ask for your forgiveness and prayers. They and their Order pray that you have not lost trust or faith in the educators and administrators of the school.”

A criminal case will be pursued and continue to be investigated.

