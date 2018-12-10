How Growing Up Around Musicians Influenced Ledisi [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ledisi may not be a gospel artist, but her spirit and soulful voice makes fans love the fact that she can sing different genres of music. This year Ledisi toured with Kirk Franklin and recently was surprised as she won the Soul Train Certified Award.

To close out the year she performed with Gregory Porter at the “Q 85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones” and is gearing up for A Night of Inspiration at Carnegie Hall.

Nevertheless, music has always been a special part of Ledisi’s life. Her father was a singer, step-father was in a band and mother sang as well.

Ledisi grew up in New Orleans and was inspired by the culture of music around there. She believes God gifted her with this voice and can’t wait to see what’s in store next year.

