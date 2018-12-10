How Growing Up Around Musicians Influenced Ledisi [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Ledisi may not be a gospel artist, but her spirit and soulful voice makes fans love the fact that she can sing different genres of music. This year Ledisi toured with Kirk Franklin and recently was surprised as she won the Soul Train Certified Award.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
To close out the year she performed with Gregory Porter at the “Q 85: A Musical Celebration For Quincy Jones” and is gearing up for A Night of Inspiration at Carnegie Hall.
SEE ALSO: Ledisi’s Perfect Response To GRIFF’s Unique Take On Christmas Classic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Nevertheless, music has always been a special part of Ledisi’s life. Her father was a singer, step-father was in a band and mother sang as well.
Ledisi grew up in New Orleans and was inspired by the culture of music around there. She believes God gifted her with this voice and can’t wait to see what’s in store next year.
See photos from the Soul Train Awards below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Principal Bans All Things Christmas And Says Candy Canes Symbolize Jesus
- How Fred Hammond’s Song “Tell Me Where It Hurts” Is Being Used In An Upcoming Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Williams Announces Breakup From Chad Johnson
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards
Red Carpet Rundown: 2018 Soul Train Awards
1. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 1 of 26
2. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 2 of 26
3. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 3 of 26
4. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 4 of 26
5. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 5 of 26
6. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 6 of 26
7. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 7 of 26
8. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 8 of 26
9. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 9 of 26
10. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 10 of 26
11. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 11 of 26
12. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 12 of 26
13. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 13 of 26
14. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 14 of 26
15. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 15 of 26
16. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 16 of 26
17. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 17 of 26
18. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 18 of 26
19. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 19 of 26
20. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 20 of 26
21. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 21 of 26
22. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 22 of 26
23. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 23 of 26
24. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 24 of 26
25. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 25 of 26
26. 2018 Soul Train Awards – Red CarpetSource: 26 of 26
How Growing Up Around Musicians Influenced Ledisi [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com