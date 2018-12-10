Get Up! News Roundup: Pastor John Gray & Aventer Gray Renew Their Vows, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Celebrates Seventh Graduation Ceremony & More

| 12.10.18
Pastor John Gray and his wife, Aventer Gray celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. Family and friends joined them for this special occasion and everyone mentioned her dress was gorgeous.

The couple danced to “This Is Why I Love You,” as Major sang it for them. We’re so happy for them and wish them many more years of blessing in their marriage.

In other news, Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls just celebrated their 7th year by graduating over 50 girls. Tyler Perry was the speaker at the event and she looks forward to continue this for years to come.

Lastly, Mariah Carey nearly 24 years ago released a Christmas album and it’s back on top.

See photos of John Gray below!

