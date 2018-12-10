Get Up! News Roundup: Pastor John Gray & Aventer Gray Renew Their Vows, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Celebrates Seventh Graduation Ceremony & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Pastor John Gray and his wife, Aventer Gray celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. Family and friends joined them for this special occasion and everyone mentioned her dress was gorgeous.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The couple danced to “This Is Why I Love You,” as Major sang it for them. We’re so happy for them and wish them many more years of blessing in their marriage.

SEE ALSO: Pastor John Gray Says ‘Obedience Comes With The Anointing Of Misunderstanding’

John Gray Surprises Wife With A Lamborghini SUV For 8th Wedding Anniversary https://t.co/tAbE3PI4B8 pic.twitter.com/Em7CU10HiM — 93.1 WZAK (@931wzak) December 10, 2018

In other news, Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls just celebrated their 7th year by graduating over 50 girls. Tyler Perry was the speaker at the event and she looks forward to continue this for years to come.

Lastly, Mariah Carey nearly 24 years ago released a Christmas album and it’s back on top.

See photos of John Gray below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' [PHOTOS] 1. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 1 of 19 2. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 2 of 19 3. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 3 of 19 4. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 4 of 19 5. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 5 of 19 6. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 6 of 19 7. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 7 of 19 8. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 8 of 19 9. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 9 of 19 10. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 10 of 19 11. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 11 of 19 12. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 12 of 19 13. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 13 of 19 14. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 14 of 19 15. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 15 of 19 16. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 16 of 19 17. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 17 of 19 18. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 18 of 19 19. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of ‘Smallfoot’ [PHOTOS] Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' [PHOTOS] Pastor John Gray and his family hosted a private advanced screening of Warner Bros. upcoming animated feature film Smallfoot on September 20th. The screening, which was held at the Grove’s Pacific Theatre, was for a small selection of the Gray’s closest family and friends, which include Meagan Good, Devon Franklin, Royalty Brown, Nia Guzman, GooGoo Atkins, among others.

Get Up! News Roundup: Pastor John Gray & Aventer Gray Renew Their Vows, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Celebrates Seventh Graduation Ceremony & More was originally published on getuperica.com