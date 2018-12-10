Get Up! News Roundup: Pastor John Gray & Aventer Gray Renew Their Vows, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Celebrates Seventh Graduation Ceremony & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Pastor John Gray and his wife, Aventer Gray celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. Family and friends joined them for this special occasion and everyone mentioned her dress was gorgeous.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The couple danced to “This Is Why I Love You,” as Major sang it for them. We’re so happy for them and wish them many more years of blessing in their marriage.
SEE ALSO: Pastor John Gray Says ‘Obedience Comes With The Anointing Of Misunderstanding’
In other news, Oprah Winfrey’s Leadership Academy for Girls just celebrated their 7th year by graduating over 50 girls. Tyler Perry was the speaker at the event and she looks forward to continue this for years to come.
Lastly, Mariah Carey nearly 24 years ago released a Christmas album and it’s back on top.
See photos of John Gray below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Principal Bans All Things Christmas And Says Candy Canes Symbolize Jesus
- How Fred Hammond’s Song “Tell Me Where It Hurts” Is Being Used In An Upcoming Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Williams Announces Breakup From Chad Johnson
Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' [PHOTOS]
Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot' [PHOTOS]
1. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 1 of 19
2. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 2 of 19
3. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 3 of 19
4. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 4 of 19
5. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 5 of 19
6. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 6 of 19
7. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 7 of 19
8. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 8 of 19
9. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 9 of 19
10. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 10 of 19
11. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 11 of 19
12. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 12 of 19
13. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 13 of 19
14. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 14 of 19
15. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 15 of 19
16. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 16 of 19
17. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 17 of 19
18. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 18 of 19
19. Pastor John Gray Hosts Warner Bros Screening Of 'Smallfoot'Source:@ArnoldShoots/Eden Digital Group 19 of 19
Get Up! News Roundup: Pastor John Gray & Aventer Gray Renew Their Vows, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Celebrates Seventh Graduation Ceremony & More was originally published on getuperica.com