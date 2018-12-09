CLOSE
Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm

Source: Lance King / Getty

A wintry mix of snow, ice and sleet is moving through the Triangle and is expected to linger through Monday closing schools and businesses. A winter storm advisory remain in effect until 7pm Monday.

 

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Durham Public Schools

Wake County Schools

Orange County Schools

Chapel-Hill Carborro Schools

For a complete list of school closing click here

BUSINESS CLOSINGS

List of business closed click here

School….Business Closings and Delays was originally published on foxync.com

