0 reads Leave a comment
A wintry mix of snow, ice and sleet is moving through the Triangle and is expected to linger through Monday closing schools and businesses. A winter storm advisory remain in effect until 7pm Monday.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Durham Public Schools
Wake County Schools
Orange County Schools
Chapel-Hill Carborro Schools
For a complete list of school closing click here
BUSINESS CLOSINGS
List of business closed click here
School….Business Closings and Delays was originally published on foxync.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours