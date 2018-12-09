New Bern Ave Shooting Leaves 1 Dead 2 Injured

At approximately 3am , on New Bern Avenue, a shooting took place.

Leaving one man dead, while the man and woman injured during the shooting were taken to Wake Med Hospital.

The shooting, caused police to block the Level Night Club area as they investigated the area.

It was said that the body of the male victim was seen in the parking lot of the club.

No updates on why this occurred , but an investigation is taking place to understand what lead to the situation.

Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

