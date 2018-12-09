CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

New Bern Ave Shooting Leaves 1 Dead 2 Injured

0 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

At approximately 3am , on New Bern Avenue, a shooting took place.

Leaving one man dead, while the man and woman injured during the shooting were taken to Wake Med Hospital.

The shooting, caused police to block the Level Night Club area as they investigated the area.

It was said that the body of the male victim was seen in the parking lot of the club.

No updates on why this occurred , but an investigation is taking place to understand what lead to the situation.

Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Level Night Club , New Bern

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 2 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 2 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 4 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 6 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 week ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close