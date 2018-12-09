CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Prayer Requests “Pray for Peace and Unity”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hands in Praise

Source: Praising/Thinkstock / Thinktsock

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

One Way Mission

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Rev. Lauren H

Dorothy M

Brian & Linda F

Shannon H

Reva W

Albert C

Annie W

Hadley Tech Class of 1961

Luckie H

Irene C

Howard B

Marina B

Virginia J

Lorraine Hall

Gracie Stevenson

Mother Nellie Knox

Pastor and Lady T

Journey of Faith Church

Tonia JV – Waldorf, MD

Tyrone V. – Waldorf, MD

Ashley B

Jalen B

Reginald & Nikki

Robert T

Alvin T

Marilyn

Alvin P

Cheryl W

Min. Melvin St Clair

Bishop GL & Mrs Harris, Sr – SF Bay, CA

Chanel B – Fort Belvoir, VA

Kaylay S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Michael L – Fort Belvoir, VA

Maxine S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Pamela T

Sandra Y

Janie

Sherry M

Lisa E

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prayer Requests “Pray for Peace and Unity” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 2 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 2 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 4 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 6 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 week ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close