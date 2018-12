A grand jury has convicted James Fields Jr. of first-degree murder after they found the Ohio man intentionally drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia last year, killing Heather Heyer and injuring more than 40 others.

Fields, 21, faces up to life in prison for the crime. He was also found guilty on eight other charges including aggravated malicious wounding and hit and run, according to the Associated Press.

The nine-day trial featured testimony from victims of the August 2017 crash including one man who pushed his fiancée out of the way as he bore the brunt of punishment from the vehicle Fields was driving to a single mother who broke both of her legs as well as her back.

RELATED: Charlottesville: First-Degree Murder Charge For Man Accused Of Attack Killing Heather Heyer

RELATED: Hundreds March In Peaceful Candlelight Vigil In Charlottesville

RELATED: Celebrities React To Charlottesville Chaos [PHOTOS]

White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather Heyer Found Guilty Of Murder was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: