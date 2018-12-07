CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media In An Uproar

Another teacher has social media in an uproar over her curves

0 reads
Leave a comment

A video shared on social media has people in an uproar about one particularly curvy professor.

Like #TeacherBae before her, this particular college professor is instructing her class and is wearing a blouse with form fitting pants. The reactions to the video have been mixed, from some appreciating her figure to showing up in class on time to wondering who exactly was recording the video.

Others blamed a culture of sexualizing women. “Can y’all please leave women alone??? It’s not like her ass is hanging out; she’s dressed appropriately for job. If you’re distracted, speak for yourself,” one Twitter user replied.

Elsewhere on the Majic Instagram, one user wrote, “She stated she teaches a college class and she can dress comfortable and she feels comfortable wearing jeans and heels… she’s fully covered and she’s very curvy… no matter what she wears you will still see her curves…”

RELATED: High School Teacher Arrested After Fighting A Student During Class

RELATED: Evening Minute: Atlanta Public School System Reprimands #TeacherBae

RELATED: Let A Sista Live! #TrafficBae TV Anchor Criticized For Her Curves And On-Air Outfits

Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media In An Uproar was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 16 hours ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 19 hours ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 3 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 5 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 week ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close