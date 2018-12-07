Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media In An Uproar

A video shared on social media has people in an uproar about one particularly curvy professor.

Like #TeacherBae before her, this particular college professor is instructing her class and is wearing a blouse with form fitting pants. The reactions to the video have been mixed, from some appreciating her figure to showing up in class on time to wondering who exactly was recording the video.

#Repost @williedlive @officialavon102 Considering her job title and the way she’s dressed in a classroom setting, is this teacher’s appearance professional or is she doing to much ? pic.twitter.com/eKOrW1LIe4 — Majic 102.1 FM (@Majic1021) December 7, 2018

Others blamed a culture of sexualizing women. “Can y’all please leave women alone??? It’s not like her ass is hanging out; she’s dressed appropriately for job. If you’re distracted, speak for yourself,” one Twitter user replied.

She can't control the wagon she has. This is professional, NEXT — D.Hero (@DarkHeroDee) December 7, 2018

Ain’t nothing she can do to hide that y’all trippin — TéChalla (@temeddmula) December 7, 2018

Elsewhere on the Majic Instagram, one user wrote, “She stated she teaches a college class and she can dress comfortable and she feels comfortable wearing jeans and heels… she’s fully covered and she’s very curvy… no matter what she wears you will still see her curves…”

