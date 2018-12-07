CLOSE
Film To Be Made About The Alleged Burial Cloth Of Jesus Christ

Empty Red Chairs At Theater

Source: Suwan Wanawattanawong / EyeEm / Getty

Filmmaker David Rolfe in his 1978 documentary, “The Silent Witness,” investigated the shroud and wants to make another film about it. According to The Christian Post the mystery about the Shroud of Turin, which is believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ continues.

Moreover, Rolfe at one point told 200 students at Christ the King Sixth Form College in London that he would be doing a more up-to-date film. Scientist from all over for many years have tested and analyzed the linen cloth.

While some think this cloth was used to wrap Jesus’ body after He was crucified, other believers don’t think it’s true.

Rolfe said, “The clear inference was that this face that we now all recognize as Jesus was taken from the image on a well-known cloth of that time. This obviously placed the shroud much earlier than the middle ages, which was what had been assumed. A French surgeon did some macabre experiments on cadavers in hospital. He discovered that the palms of hands don’t carry the weight of the body. The only place that would is the wrist, which is where the wound is on the body in the shroud.”

Furthermore, in 1988 the shroud was said to be forged and made between 1260-1390 AD. A follow-up test stated that a patch might have been added later on and not part of the original cloth.

Lastly, there is no word on when the film will come out, but we will keep you posted on that information.

