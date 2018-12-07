CLOSE
TV One Premieres “Living By Design” Holiday Special With Jake Smollett, Jazz Smollett & Ledisi This Weekend [VIDEO]

TV One’s original “Living By Design” holiday special premieres Sunday, December 9 at 7 PM/6C!

For the first time ever, brother/sister duo Jake Smollett and Jazz Smollett are inviting cameras to follow them for this exclusive “Living By Design” holiday special. The pair will recreate down home recipes and make kicked up cocktails with celebrity guest, Grammy-nominated singer Ledisi.

SEE ALSO: Snoop Dogg To Develop Cookbook [EXCLUSIVE]

To really top things off, Jazz will share amazing concepts for setting a table, as well as create DIY serving trays and other entertaining ideas from scratch. Whether you’re looking for new dishes, or suggestions for adding some pop to your holiday party, Jake and Jazz have you covered!

“Living By Design” holiday special is produced by Powerhouse Productions with co-owners Rochelle Brown and Sonia Armstead as Executive Producers. For TV One, Susan Henry and Gold Morgan are Executive Producers-in-Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting and Robyn Greene-Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

 

TV One Premieres “Living By Design” Holiday Special With Jake Smollett, Jazz Smollett & Ledisi This Weekend [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

