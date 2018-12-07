Get Up! News Roundup: Derrick Fisher Lands Job With LA Sparks, BET Celebrates Quincy Jones This Weekend & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Former LA Laker and New York Knicks coach, Derrick Fisher just landed a new job. Only five days after coach, Brian Agler resigned the organization decided to get Derrick to coach the team.

In other news, this weekend turn on BET for “Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones.” The music legend will be honored by Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Brian McKnight and many more. This show is set to air, December 9th, 2018 at 8pm.

Lastly, Kevin Hart is making headlines after stepping down from hosting the Oscar’s due to controversy. Tyler Perry gave a early Christmas gifts to some customers at Walmart. He spent over $400,000 and was so happy to give back.

