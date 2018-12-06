Get Up! Roundup: Regina King & Spike Lee Nominated For Golden Globe Awards, New Orleans Saints Owner Surprises Walmart Customers & More

| 12.06.18
The Golden Globe Awards nominations for the 76th annual show were announced and some of our favorite celebrities and films made the cut. Regina King was nominated twice for Best Supporting role in “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Best Performance for “Seven Seconds.”

Spike Lee was nominated for Best Director for “BlacKkKlansman” and Mahershala Ali for Best Actor in “Green Book.” The show is set to air on January 6th.

Moreover, customers at Walmart got an early Christmas gift after finding out someone paid for their items on layaway. New Orleans Saints owner, Gayle Benson spent over 100,000 and paid for 400 customers’ items.

After the death of her husband, Benson became the owner of not only the Saints, but the Pelicans too. She wanted to do something special around the holiday season and may God continue to bless this woman.

See photos of the Golden Globes red carpet in the past below.

