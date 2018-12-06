Ericaism: Reveal, Remove, Repair, Replace- That Was My Prayer [VIDEO]

12.06.18
Erica Campbell took us back to a time where she was just starting to do solo work. She recalls having to get a team in order, but there was a little bit of friction amongst certain people on her team.

During that time Erica said a prayer everyday and asked the Holy Spirit to change some things around. She asked the Holy Spirit to reveal what’s wrong, remove the people if need be, repair if possible and to replace them with good people.

Some time later certain people were removed and now her team works better. God did it for her and he can do it for you.

Ericaism: Reveal, Remove, Repair, Replace- That Was My Prayer [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

