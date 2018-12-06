Ericaism: Reveal, Remove, Repair, Replace- That Was My Prayer [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Erica Campbell took us back to a time where she was just starting to do solo work. She recalls having to get a team in order, but there was a little bit of friction amongst certain people on her team.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
During that time Erica said a prayer everyday and asked the Holy Spirit to change some things around. She asked the Holy Spirit to reveal what’s wrong, remove the people if need be, repair if possible and to replace them with good people.
SEE ALSO: Ericaism: I’m Just Going To Be Me [VIDEO]
Some time later certain people were removed and now her team works better. God did it for her and he can do it for you.
See photos of Erica Campbell below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten, Here Are The Pics To Prove It
- How Fred Hammond’s Song “Tell Me Where It Hurts” Is Being Used In An Upcoming Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Snatched! Sherri Shepherd Sheds 25 Pounds Giving This One Thing Up
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 1 of 11
2. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 2 of 11
3. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 3 of 11
4. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 4 of 11
5. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 5 of 11
6. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 6 of 11
7. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 7 of 11
8. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 8 of 11
9. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 9 of 11
10. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 10 of 11
11. Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" RallySource:By Her Productions 11 of 11
Ericaism: Reveal, Remove, Repair, Replace- That Was My Prayer [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com