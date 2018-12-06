Kevin Durant Is Coming To TV

Hollywood is calling and Kevin Durant has answered the call! He is the latest NBA star to get into the entertainment world. His company, Thirty-Five Ventures will be producing a new show called, Swagger according to Deadline. The show has been picked up by Apple.

The drama will have a basketball theme. Now that’s shocking! LOL The series about a young athlete playing AAU basketball and dealing with family, friends, coaches and all of the things that a talented athlete has to go through. Hollywood legend Reggie Rock Bythewood will write, direct and serve as showrunner. There are currently no air dates for the show.

You better do it, Kevin!

