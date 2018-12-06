CLOSE
Principal Bans All Things Christmas And Says Candy Canes Symbolize Jesus

A principal in Nebraska recently gave directions to teachers banning all Christmas as well as other religious holiday symbols. According to The Christian Post, the principal believes these items violate school board policy.

Nevertheless, a lawyer for Elkhorn Public Schools wrote a response letter criticizing what Principal Jennifer Sinclair told her staff. Sinclair didn’t want teachers to sing Christmas carols, play Christmas music, put up a tree or use Christmas symbols on school worksheets.

Moreover, she also banned students from making ornaments as gifts and didn’t want them to use the colors red and green because it’s connected to Christmas.

Sinclair said, “That’s Christmas-related. Historically, the shape is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white is a symbol of his resurrection. This would also include different colored candy canes.”

Furthermore, these guidelines she based her rules off were from the school districts policy.

She said, “I know that you all are very kind and conscientious people. I know all of the things that you’d like to do, have done, want to do are coming from such a good place. I come from a place that Christmas and the like are not allowed in schools, as over the years in my educational career, this has evolved into the expectation for all educators.”

In a response letter from the law offices that represents the school district it said, “Please be advised that, after the receiving your letter, the Administration investigated this matter and determined that Principal Sinclair’s memorandum did not comply with Board Policy. The Board’s applicable policies are lawful on the issue of religion in schools, and all District employees are expected to follow Board Policy at all times.”

Hopefully some of these issues moving forward get fixed.

