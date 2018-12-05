Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League To Washington, D.C.

More Football is headed to D.C. The XFL has announced the eight cities and stadiums that will be home to their new franchises.

Dallas (Globe Life Park), Houston (TDECU Stadium), Los Angeles (StubHub Center), St. Louis (Dome at America’s Center), Seattle (CenturyLink Field), Tampa (Raymond James Stadium), New York (MetLife Stadium) and the District (Audi Field).

The XFL was founded in 2001 by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. While the first week saw record-breaking Television numbers lackluster on-field product and other issues caused plunging ratings. The league folded operations after one season. Now McMahon is looking for a more polished game and has separated the entity from his wrestling organization.

The league will hold a draft in the summer or early fall of 2019 and will start games in Spring 2020.

You can now log on to XFL.com and secure season tickets

Season Ticket Benefits Include:

Seat selection in advance of general public

Access to special events

Confirmed same seat location for all 2020 home games

First priority for playoff ticket purchases

After you purchase a season ticket deposit, we will notify you when the deposit can be applied to purchasing tickets at Audi Field. Season ticket deposits are non-refundable.

Each season ticket deposit reserves one seat for each of the five home games.

