FBI Investigating Raleigh Home {BREAKING}

Flashing Lights on Police Car

FBI Wednesday night head into home of 6510 New Market Way at approximately 5 p.m. Agents surrounded the area of the home, conducting investigation activity.

The neighbors say this home is one of three homes that were recently built this year in the North Ridge Country Club area. The homes are about 18,000 square feet. The specific home, 6510 New Market Way is gated and very hidden.

Neighbors say a family of four reside and they don’t recall too much but really nice cars meeting at the home. This neighborhood is reported very quiet and never has this much or this kind of activity.

 

 

