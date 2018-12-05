Mr. Griffin: That Fast [VIDEO]

12.05.18
GRIFF is still on a high from being with his family this weekend. His mother told everyone to keep that same great energy they had and carry it into the week.

He admitted that for a while he’s been going through some things with his ex-wife, but prayed their relationship could change. GRIFF mentioned that the other day him and her were texting and the next thing he knew they were on the phone laughing with each other.

Nevertheless, GRIFF is encouraging everyone to understand that God can change things in your life so fast. We must be honest with him, patient and know that he will handle it for us.

GRIFF wants us all to give our issues to God completely.

See photos of GRIFF below!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

