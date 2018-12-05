Faith Walking: The Love Of Jesus Covers All Sin And Shame [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Have you ever felt shamed for something you’ve done? Erica Campbell wants you to get rid of that feeling and remember that Jesus went on the cross for every issue.
He has us covered and we don’t have to make excuses for why we did something. The love he has for us is more than we can ever imagine.
Moreover, Erica spoke about how he will bring light to the situation you’re trying to escape from so it doesn’t have power over you. Don’t be worried or burdened by it in your life.
Lastly, be free from anything you felt ashamed by and let God help you. Don’t sit in that pain in your life.
