How Fred Hammond’s Song “Tell Me Where It Hurts” Is Being Used In An Upcoming Movie [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Grammy Award winner, Fred Hammond continues to put out music that fans enjoy and love. He describes his new song “Tell Me Where It Hurts” as the “song of the Lord.”

Moreover, Fred calls it that because it was birthed at a concert where he was talking about suicide as well as other things going on around the world. He mentioned that the words came out verbatim and created this masterpiece of a song.

While in LA, he got to share it with a friend that is working on a movie about human trafficking and spoke about the song with him. At first his friend said that the movie had rappers like Cardi B on it and he didn’t know it would fit.

Moments later after hearing “Tell Me Where It Hurts,” he knew the perfect scene it would fit. Fred is excited and blessed to have these new opportunities to share his music with people.

See photos of Fred Hammond at the Gospel Explosion below!

