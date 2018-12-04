Get Up! News Roundup: Mo’Nique Announces Las Vegas Residency, Marriot Hotel Warns Customers Of Data Breach & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Mo’Nique for the last several years has spoken out about being black balled in Hollywood, but she just made an announcement and fans are excited about it. On social media she spoke about landing a Las Vegas residency.
She said on social media, “Hey my loves. It’s an UPROAR. Getting ready for my RESIDENCY IN LAS VEGAS at the SLS HOTEL.” Speaking of Mo’Nique she recently also showed off how hard she’s been working in the gym and we’re so happy for her new venture.
In other news, Marriott hotel recently had a data security breach and is warning customers about it. Customers e-mails, credit card numbers and more were released.
