Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Her Father on ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t shy about sharing her life stories on her show ‘Red Table Talk’. On the new episode, Pinkett-Smith and her brother, Caleeb Pinkett sit down and talk about her father, his drug addiction and him trying to reach out to her after she became famous.

As part of the conversation, Pinkett-Smith says  “We both had a lot of resentment with our father. We had that feeling that we had to be responsible for him, but he never had to be responsible for us.”

The new episode posted today at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST on Facebook.

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Her Father on ‘Red Table Talk’ was originally published on hiphopnc.com

