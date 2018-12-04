CLOSE
Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked!

Are you a fan of the Netflix show, ‘Black Mirror’? Have you been waiting on the next season? Well, the release date has been leaked. Netflix hasn’t officially said that this is the date but it comes from credible sources – like a now-deleted tweet from Netflix.

 Mirror posted that an official Netflix account showed a lineup of the streaming platform’s December premiers. In the tweet, it had a posting for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” dropping on the 28th.

The episode title matches an April tweet, supposedly from the Black Mirror set, showing a production title of the same name according to Mirror. Also, Forbes points out that in 2017 the show’s fourth season was released on the last Friday of the year, and this year’s final Friday happens to be December 28th. Hummmm Are you excited?

Black Mirror Premier Date Has Been Leaked! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

