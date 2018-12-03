“It’s Going To Take A Village”: See Who’s Stepping Up As A Father Figure For Angela Simmons’ Son After Sutton Tennyson’s Death

” data-medium-file=”https://ionegetupmornings.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/134850237-e1543859883580.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionegetupmornings.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/134850237-e1543859883580.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”alignnone size-large wp-image-110353″ src=”https://ionegetupmornings.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/134850237-e1543859883580.jpg?w=1024&quality=80&strip=all alt=”3rd Annual ‘Change Begins Within’ Benefit Celebration – Arrivals” width=”1024″ height=”832″ /> Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

On November 3, Angela Simmons‘ former fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, was found dead at his home in Atlanta. He was shot multiple times inside his open garage, and early investigations suggested that he had a disagreement with a man he was talking to in his driveway. When things escalated, the suspect shot him before fleeing the scene in a car.

Sutton’s death has been tough on everyone who knew him, but it will always be especially difficult for the son he and Angela shared: SJ (Sutton Joseph). Thankfully, he’s received a lot of love and support from Angela’s family, especially from her younger brother, JoJo Simmons. The 29-year-old has taken SJ underneath his wing, including taking the 2-year-old on bi-weekly trips to the barber.

He shared a photo of that experience on social media saying, “Took my nephew to the shop today. We gon do this every 2 weeks.”

Angela was appreciative of JoJo’s efforts, saying, “It’s going to take a village” to raise SJ.

When news broke about Sutton’s death, JoJo said in a heartfelt message that he was going to make sure that his nephew was always going to be okay.

“I can’t sit here and lie and say we were close like brothers,” he wrote. “What I will say is every time I encountered you we had good conversations and I never personally had an issue with you. NOBODY DESERVES DEATH. I’m posting this because I just remembered your last words you said to me when I saw you last ‘Hold it down bruh’. I didn’t know I would have to hold it down this way. God works in crazy ways but I’m here to be the man for your son to look up to and call whenever he needs me!”

And while he will be there to help, no one will hold things down better than Angela, who promised she would do so in her own tribute to her son’s father.

“Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift,” she wrote. “I’m hurting. I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone. I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way possible.”

