Ericaism: I’m Just Going To Be Me [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica Campbell is always gearing up for what will happen next in her life. Even if what God has planned doesn’t align with what she thought was going to happen she walks through the door he opens.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica believes God makes us take the next step by challenging us as well as go outside our comfort zone. With this Erica also chooses not to surround herself with negative people, thoughts or anything else that will hurt her spirit.

SEE ALSO: “Let’s Talk About Sex”: Erica Campbell Gets Real About Sex Before Marriage & Whether Or Not It’s A Necessity [VIDEO]

Nevertheless, she guards her spirit and prepares herself for what’s next. She wants you to always remain yourself despite what others might be doing and get ready for those doors to be opened by God.

See photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Ericaism: I’m Just Going To Be Me [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com