Ericaism: I’m Just Going To Be Me [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is always gearing up for what will happen next in her life. Even if what God has planned doesn’t align with what she thought was going to happen she walks through the door he opens.
Erica believes God makes us take the next step by challenging us as well as go outside our comfort zone. With this Erica also chooses not to surround herself with negative people, thoughts or anything else that will hurt her spirit.
Nevertheless, she guards her spirit and prepares herself for what’s next. She wants you to always remain yourself despite what others might be doing and get ready for those doors to be opened by God.
See photos of Erica Campbell below!
