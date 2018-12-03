CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police Killing After Demands For Justice

The Rev. Jesse Jackson demanded release of police body camera video.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Officials in Hoover, Alabama doubled down Monday on their vow of silence in response to demands for information about the circumstances surrounding the police killing of Emantic “EJ” Bradford, Jr. on Thanksgiving night in a shopping mall.

See Also: Alabama Police Who Killed EJ Bradford Jr. Aren’t Being Transparent At All, NAACP Says

“While we maintain our commitment to be fully transparent during this process, we must respect the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s request for full cooperation and continue to have faith in the judicial process,” Hoover Chief of Police Nick Derzis said in a statement released Monday explaining the reason behind the continued silence.

On Saturday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson issued a call for justice during his eulogy of Bradford.

“We will have the tape made public. We want transparency, not coverup. Tell the whole story, tell it now. We want justice now. We want fairness now,” the civil rights leader said.

An officer shot Bradford while responding to a mall shooting, gunning down the Black man on sight based on instinctive and implicit racial bias. Police announced immediately after the killing that Bradford was the mall shooter—before admitting its avoidable error when it was later discovered that Bradford’s gun had not been fired, prompting police to change its story. Some witnesses said the 21-year-old was helping others escape the shooting.

The arrest of the actual suspect came Nov. 29.

Bradford’s family has demanded the release of mall video, witness videos and body camera footage of Bradford’s death.

However, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, who vowed transparency, has ruled out the release of video and identifying the officers involved in the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, Hoover turned over the investigation to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which will determine when — or if — the public will see video evidence from the shooting, as well as whether to identify the officers involved.

In his statement on Monday, the police chief pointed to a Dec. 1 letter he and the mayor received from Alabama Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor.

Derzis said the letter reiterated Taylor’s objection to “the premature release of any critical information in regards to the investigation.”

SEE ALSO:

Meet Tammy Kemp, The Black Judge Assigned To Amber Guyger Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean

Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is More Worried About Getting Sued Than Justice

Amber Guyger-Botham Jean

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

24 photos Launch gallery

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger killing Botham Shem Jean in his own home has become an international controversy. Guyger, 30, who was a police officer for 4 years, entered Jean's apartment on Sept. 6, claiming she thought it was her apartment because she was supposedly exhausted from work. It was not clear whether the door was locked or why Guyger started shooting, especially since her story has repeatedly changed and Jean isn't alive to defend himself. Nonetheless, he was shot and killed. The St. Lucia native was only 26 years old. See Also: St. Lucia's Prime Minister Blasts Handling Of Botham Jean Case And America's Treatment Of West Indians It took 72 hours for Guyger to be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. There have been several pressing questions about the handling of the case by the Dallas Police Department. Why were the five search warrants for Guyger's home never executed? Why did it take 18 days for her to be fired? Why has Guyger's story changed and where is she now? There were suspicions of a cover-up and the world has been outraged. The killing of Botham Jean is another example of how Black lives and bodies are seen differently in this country. As we all know, if a Black cop killed a white woman in her apartment, there would be swift justice. See the disturbing timeline below:

Alabama Officials Pledge Silence In EJ Bradford’s Police Killing After Demands For Justice was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 19 hours ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 4 days ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 4 days ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 7 days ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 1 week ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 4 weeks ago
11.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close