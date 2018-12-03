Get Up & Move Workout Of The Week: One Leg Bicep Curls

0 reads Leave a comment
This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier demonstrates kettlebell swing, one leg bicep curls and kettlebell squat routines that target the upper and lower body. Follow the instructions up top in three rounds of 16 reps, each.
