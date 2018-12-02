Brenda Snipes Refuses To Go Away Quietly After Florida’s Governor Threatens Her Pension

Brenda Snipes, the Broward County, Florida supervisor of elections, pushed back against GOP Gov. Rick Scott’s suspension that threatens her pension.

Snipes rescinded her resignation letter on Saturday, which was to take effect on Jan. 4. The letter preceded Scott’s suspension of Snipes on Friday for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Scott announced that Republican Peter Antonacci would replace the Democrat.

“We believe it’s a malicious action that should not have happened,” Broward elections office attorney Burnadette Norris Weeks said of Scott’s suspension, adding that the governor’s move was an attempt to take away 75-year-old Snipes’ pension.

Snipes earns a salary of $178,865 annually and would be eligible for a pension of $71,000 a year after 15 years of service as the county’s elections supervisor. A suspension, however, would eliminate her pension.

Snipes was attacked by Republicans, and even President Donald Trump, for her handling of the midterm election.

She was harshly criticized for her management of the tight Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and Scott, who ultimately won the race. Broward failed to report vote totals to the state every 45 minutes on election night, and the county’s recount process took much longer than most other counties. Snipes also acknowledged that her office had misplaced more than 2,000 ballots included in the original count.

Norris Weeks said Scott was partly to blame because he issued time-consuming records requests and lawsuits after the county experienced heavy voter turnout and a significant number of ballots by mail.

By rescinding her resignation, Snipes intends to remain in office until her term ends in November 2020.

“We will be fighting this to the very end,” Norris Weeks vowed.

