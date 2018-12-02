CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Self Control”

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

Romans 8:6 (NLT)

If your sinful nature controls your mind, there is death. But if the Holy Spirit controls your mind, there is life and peace.

Explanation:

Paul divides people into two categories: those who let themselves be controlled by their sinful nature and those who follow after the Holy Spirit. All of us would be in the first category if Jesus hadn’t offered us a way out. Once we have said yes to Jesus, we will want to continue following him, because his way brings life and peace. Daily we must consciously choose to center our life on God. Use the Bible to discover God’s guidelines, and then follow them. In every perplexing situation, ask yourself, “What would Jesus want me to do?” When the Holy Spirit points out what is right, do it eagerly. For more on our sinful natures versus our new life in Christ, read Ephesians 4:22-24 and Colossians 3:3-15.

Scripture For The Week “Self Control” was originally published on 955thelou.com

comments – add yours
