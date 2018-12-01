CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Authorities Say Raleigh Man Arrested After Exposing Genitals To Clayton Walmart Worker

6 reads
Leave a comment
African man being placed in backseat of police car

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

Friday officials said a Raleigh man was arrested after  he exposed his genitals to a worker at Walmart earlier this month. The incident took place on Nov. 13 around 9 p.m. at the Walmart located at 805 Town Centre Boulevard in Clayton.  Clayton officials said the man asked to use the fitting room and then exposed his genitals to the Walmart worker.

Clayton authorities said Thursday night Raleigh police took David Andrew Williams, 32, of Raleigh into custody. Clayton officials said Williams will face indecent exposure charges in Clayton.

Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

 

 

 

Authorities Say Raleigh Man Arrested After Exposing Genitals To Clayton Walmart Worker , Clayton officials , David Andrew Williams , Jerry Smith

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 13 hours ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 13 hours ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 14 hours ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 23 hours ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 4 days ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 4 days ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 3 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 4 weeks ago
11.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close