Authorities Say Raleigh Man Arrested After Exposing Genitals To Clayton Walmart Worker

Friday officials said a Raleigh man was arrested after he exposed his genitals to a worker at Walmart earlier this month. The incident took place on Nov. 13 around 9 p.m. at the Walmart located at 805 Town Centre Boulevard in Clayton. Clayton officials said the man asked to use the fitting room and then exposed his genitals to the Walmart worker.

Clayton authorities said Thursday night Raleigh police took David Andrew Williams, 32, of Raleigh into custody. Clayton officials said Williams will face indecent exposure charges in Clayton.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

