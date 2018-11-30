Get Up! News Roundup: Viola Davis Lands Role To Play Shirley Chisholm, Steph Curry Responds To 9-Year-Old Girl That Wants His Sneakers & More

Viola Davis fans get ready because the actress will be playing the first Black woman elected to Congress, Shirley Chisholm. Amazon Studios will put out the film and Viola is set to produce it. There is no word on when the film will come out, but we’re excited about it.

Moreover, “Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones,” is set to air December 9th at 8pm on BET. There will be special performances by Stevie Wonder, Fantasia, John Legend and more. Will Smith and Oprah Winfrey will deliver speeches about the music legend as well.

In other news, LeBron James is set to produce the movie about himself. The film will be based upon his book, “Shooting Stars.” The NBA star is also set to reboot the movie, “House Party” and working on several other projects.

Lastly, Steph Curry continues to warm our hearts. A 9-year-old girl discovered that his basketball sneaker doesn’t come in girl sizes and he responded to her. Not only is Steph working with Under Armour to produce sneakers for girls, but he will be sending her a pair.

Appreciate you helping us get better Riley! We got you. #MoreToCome pic.twitter.com/UBoTklvwhg — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2018

