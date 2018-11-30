CLOSE
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shows Love To “The Voice” Contestant That Praised God Singing “Break Every Chain” [VIDEO]

It’s rare that on singing competition we hear gospel songs being sung by contestants. On “The Voice,” the other night the audience stood to their feet as contestant Kymberli Joye performed, Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s song “Break Every Chain.”

Kymberli is on Kelly Clarkson’s team and according to The Christian Post, the song was selected by fans who believed a gospel song would be great for her to perform.

Nevertheless Kymberli wanted fans to feel, “chains of fear and anxiety and all those things that will keep you from fulfilling your dreams.”

Kelly said before she went on, “Everyone’s about to be saved and blessed.”

The lyrics of the song are meaningful and bring a movement to your soul.

Moreover, the host of the show, Carson Daly mentioned that he felt “the spirit,” and Jennifer Hudson believed it was an “anointed selection.”

Tasha even shouted her out on social media!

Lastly, for those that don’t know Kymberli is a worship leader, minister and sings in the choir of her parents church where they’re pastors. She’s worked with JJ Hairston for several years and we can’t wait to see what she does not only on the show, but in her gospel music career. Check out her performance below!

 

See photos of Tasha Cobbs Leonard below!

