9-Year-Old Gets Response From Stephen Curry About No Girls Sizes for Curry 5s

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is a three-time champion and two-time MVP on the court, but that didn’t stop him from taking the time to respond to a letter from nine-year-old fan Riley Morrison.

Morrison was sure to mention the fact she shares a name with Curry’s daughter and goes to Warriors games with her father. She wanted the Curry 5 shoes as she starts her basketball season, but noticed that they were not available in girls sizes on the Under Armour website.

Curry wrote back, thanked her for “helping us get better” and did much more than ensure girls sizes would be available. The sharpshooter discussed the issue with Under Armour and said he will send Riley a pair of Curry 5s and Curry 6s so she will “be one of the first kids to get” them. He also hinted he has plans for her on International Women’s Day on March 8.

