Real Talk Kim: “As Long As You Ain’t Dead, God Ain’t Done” [VIDEO]

Kimberly Jones‐Pothier, better known as Real Talk Kim, is on a journey to help others. Kim and her husband, Mark Pothier are Senior Pastors at Church of the Harvest in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Kim’s book, “When Your Bad Meets His Good,” is releasing on December 4, 2018 and this book will change your life. She looks to help people find answers while facing tough times and to remind us that those tough times are seasons, they don’t define our life!

Pastor Kim stopped by The Detroit Praise Network to talk about her journey, the new book, and to urge us all to alter our mindset. Kim’s walk is a inspiration to anyone that may feel stuck in their season and she says, “God elevates you while people are sleeping on you!” Check out more of Real Talk Kim’s inspirational interview with Randi Myles:

Visit https://realtalkkim.com/ to preorder her book, “When Your Bad Meets His Good.”

was originally published on praise1027detroit.com

